Akasa Air to launch direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata today

In addition to the Mumbai-Kolkata route, Akasa Air has also announced its plans to connect Kolkata with two other destinations, Bengaluru and Guwahati.

Akasa Air, the low-budget airline co-founded by late stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is starting direct flights between Mumbai and Kolkata today (July 7). This new route aims to cater to the growing demand for air travel between these two major cities in India.

In addition to the Mumbai-Kolkata route, Akasa Air has also announced its plans to connect Kolkata with two other destinations, Bengaluru and Guwahati.
In response to increased demand, Akasa Air has ramped up its frequency between Delhi and Ahmedabad too, now offering two daily flights on this route.
