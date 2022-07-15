Akasa Air is recruiting for various positions; Check openings and eligibility

The youngest airline in India, Akasa Air, backed by billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, is all set for take-off later this month with two aircrafts and is hiring for various positions.

The airline announced on Twitter that it was looking for its "next Akasian" and had started hiring.

“Touch the Sky. We welcome you to be a part of a culture that places extraordinary emphasis on inclusion, genuineness, and mutual respect,” the airline posted on its website.

Check below for various employment opportunities.

Cabin Crew

Individuals applying for this position must be an Indian citizen with Valid Passport, PAN Card and Aadhar Card.

The minimum age for freshers with no past flying experience is 18 years up to 28 years.

The minimum height should be 157 cms for female and 170 cms for male (and weight in proportion).

Individuals should have competed their 10+2 (Class 12th) from a recognized board, and must be fluent in English and Hindi.

Must be medically fit as per DGCA, with BMI range for female at 18 – 22 and for male at 18 - 25.

Candidates should not have a visible tattoos or marks.

Experienced cabin crew

Individuals applying for this position must be an Indian citizen with Valid Passport, PAN Card and Aadhar Card.

For experienced candidates the upper limit to apply for the position is 39 years.

The minimum height should be 157 cms for female and 170 cms for male (and weight in proportion).

Individuals should have competed their 10+2 (Class 12th) from a recognized board, and must be fluent in English and Hindi.

Must be 21 years of age & medically fit as per DGCA, with BMI range for females at 18 – 22 and for males at 18 – 25.

Candidates should not have a visible tattoos or marks.

Any cabin crew who has a minimum of 1 year of experience as Senior Cabin Crew (SCC) are eligible to apply for the position of Inflight Manager.

Doctor (MBBS) Manager - Medical services

Executive – Accounts Payable

Graduate with relevant experience of accounts payable function. Any professional degree will add advantage

DGCA Approved B-737 Qualified SEP Instructor

Cabin crew with experience of 3 years with Indian / Foreign Carriers or;

A person who has held SEP Instructor approval with another operator from or Contracting State subject to type training.

Shall be a current B-737 NG/Max SEP Instructor in an airline.

DGCA Approved Ground Instructor (GI) /Subject Matter Expert (SME) B-737 Qualified Technical and Performance subjects

Must be at least 21 years of Age.

Should be able to read, write, speak, and understand the English Language.

Shall have atleast passed Graduate examination with Physics and Mathematics from a recognised Board/university; or

Shall atleast be an Engineering graduate in aeronautical/aerospace/electrical/electronic stream from a recognised Board/University; or

Shall be a qualified pilot/flight navigator/naval observer/flight engineer/ATCO with a minimum of (05) years of relevant experience; or

Shall be a GI/Flight Instructor from military/paramilitary forces; or

Shall be a DGCA approved instructor/SFI/TRI/DE; or

Shall be an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer having undergone (03) years of specialised training and designed courses in aviation.

Shall be a current GI/SME working with an approved operator/organisation.

First Aid Instructor

A doctor holding MBBS degree or

BSc Nursing degree and registered Nurse or

Paramedic with recognized first aid training.

DGCA Approved Crew resource Management (CRM) Facilitator/Cabin Crew Records

Have current commercial air transport experience as a flight crew member or as cabin crew member. If not current, then the crew shall have had a minimum experience of 5 years as flight crew member or 5 years as cabin crew member.

Have successfully completed CRM Facilitator training as per CAR Section 7 Series I part 8.

Should be a current CRM instructor with an approved organization/operator.

More details can be found on the Akasa Air website.

All of these positions are full-time and based in Delhi, Mumbai, or Bengaluru.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Ministry of Civil Aviation, issued the airline its air operator certificate (AOC) on July 7.

Commenting on the significant milestone, Vinay Dube, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air said, "We are extremely thankful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA for their constructive guidance, active support, and the highest levels of efficiency throughout the AOC process.”

“We now look forward to opening our flights for sale, leading to the start of commercial operations by late July. This will begin our journey towards building India’s greenest, most dependable, and most affordable airline," he said.

The airline unveiled the first edition of its staff uniform last week.

"Akasa Air, India's newest airline, today unveiled the first look of its airline crew uniform, featuring a youthful and contemporary design, and colours that reflect the warm, friendly and happy personality of Akasa Air," the airline said in a statement.