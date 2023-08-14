Akasa Air is a great example of Indian aviation sector's potential, says Boeing India

2 Min Read
Boeing India President Salil Gupte highlighted that Akasa Air and Air India were key examples of Indian aviation's growth over the medium- to long-term.
India will be one of the largest aviation markets in the world and is currently the fastest growing with the latest entrant, the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air, reflecting its potential, Boeing India President Salil Gupte said on Monday, August 14.
“Akasa is a good example. In addition to their original purchase of 72, they placed an order for four additional (planes). Akasa is a startup that has been one of the fastest growing startups in the history of aviation,” he told CNN-News18 in an exclusive interview.
Gupte highlighted that Air India has signed up for 190 Boeing 737 MAXes, 20 787 Dreamliners, and 10 777Xes while Akasa Air, which just celebrated its first birthday since operations, placed an order for 72 aircraft a few days ago.
He explained that these are key examples of Indian aviation's growth over the medium to long term. While those numbers were big, they are a fraction of the over 2,400 airplanes that are going to be coming into this region over the next 20 years, he said.
“We estimate that to fly those 2,400 airplanes, you will need 37,000 pilots, about the same number or maybe a slightly larger number of mechanics to maintain those. And we want to ensure that we're able to have the pilot training ecosystem here in India to train those pilots. So they don't always have to leave Indian borders,” the Boeing India President said on the announcement of the airplane-maker’s $100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programmes in India.
Reflecting on the grounding of crisis-hit Go First and ambiguity on when it would hit the skies again despite the regulator’s nod, Gupte said it's simply too early to see how that's going to play out. He, however, said Go First’s situation is not indicative of the overall long-term trend in the Indian aviation sector. “Long-term trend in Indian aviation is still for growth. It's never a straight line. There are always small blips, but overall, the trend line is unchanged,” he said.
