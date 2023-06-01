Akasa Air introduces 'Monsoon' discounts on over 900 weekly flights — Here's how to avail the offer

The airline operates on 35 routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.
Akasa Air announced on Thursday that it is offering discounts on its flights across 16 destinations across the country. Users can avail a 10 percent discount on Saver and Flexi fares on the airline’s website, app and through third-party agents.
“Bookings under the sale are open for a period of one week from 0001 hours on May 30, 2023, to 2359 hours on June 5, 2023, for travel from July 1, 2023, onwards using the code ‘Monsoon’ to avail the offer,” the company said in a statement.
The airline has also introduced several products and services on its flights, like USB ports to charge gadgets and devices and allowing passengers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo.
“Furthermore, in an endeavour to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air also recently introduced its safety instruction card in Braille for people with visual impairments,” the company added.
According to Akasa Air, it has carried over two million revenue passengers since its launch in August 2022. It operates over 900 weekly flights on 35 routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.
Earlier in May, Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, revealed to CNBC-TV18 that Akasa is set to welcome its next aircraft within the next 60 days, pushing the total fleet count beyond the 20-aircraft milestone. He also mentioned that a larger aircraft order is in the pipeline this year.
