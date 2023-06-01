English
Akasa Air introduces 'Monsoon' discounts on over 900 weekly flights — Here's how to avail the offer

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Daanish Anand  Jun 1, 2023 4:03:15 PM IST (Published)

The airline operates on 35 routes connecting 16 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata.

Akasa Air announced on Thursday that it is offering discounts on its flights across 16 destinations across the country. Users can avail a 10 percent discount on Saver and Flexi fares on the airline’s website, app and through third-party agents.

“Bookings under the sale are open for a period of one week from 0001 hours on May 30, 2023, to 2359 hours on June 5, 2023, for travel from July 1, 2023, onwards using the code ‘Monsoon’ to avail the offer,” the company said in a statement.
The airline has also introduced several products and services on its flights, like USB ports to charge gadgets and devices and allowing passengers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo.
