Akasa Air set to cross 20-aircraft fleet milestone, has international flights on its radar

By Mangalam Maloo   | Ritu Singh  May 17, 2023

In terms of fleet expansion, Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air revealed that Akasa is set to welcome its next aircraft within the next 60 days, pushing the total fleet count beyond the 20-aircraft milestone.

India is the world’s third-largest civil aviation market, contributing more than 5 percent to India’s GDP, and it is growing fast. Its market size is expected to grow by 2.5 times the current level by FY30, growing at a compounded annual rate of more than 14 percent.

As per the latest data available with the International Air Transport Association, or IATA, as of March this year, India was the third largest domestic air passenger market. The USA was at the top spot with close to 20 percent revenue passenger kilometres share and 83 percent passenger load factor or PLF.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Vinay Dube, CEO, Akasa Air, emphasised the importance of a competitive cost structure as one of the fundamental pillars of Akasa's success.
