Akasa Air expands training centre, boasts of India's only 'door trainer'

In order to cement the future of its workforce, India's newest airline Akasa Air has inaugurated the second phase of its training and development centre near the national capital in Gurugram. Akasa Air has added another 20,000 square feet to the existing Akasa Air Learning Academy (AALA). With this, the airline will be able to train over 700 aviation professionals — including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, airport services and security personnel.

Akasa Air also claims that the training facility has India’s only door trainer for the next generation aircraft, to train cabin crew in normal and emergency situations in a realistic environment. Aspiring cabin crew will get practical training on Type I main door and Type III automatic over wing exit.

The door trainer will also help the aspiring cabin crew to simulate real world situations of a regular flight in different phases such as push back, taxi, cruise, descent and landing along with pre-recorded announcements.

Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO of Akasa Air, said, "We are confident about our future and continue to invest in it. The expansion of our training academy is a testament to our deep commitment in creating an employee and customer centric organisation. The academy will not just mould our employees to become the champions of Akasa culture and values but also develop a future ready workforce to gain a competitive advantage in the aviation landscape”.