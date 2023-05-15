English
Akasa Air expands training centre, boasts of India's only 'door trainer'

By Daanish Anand  May 15, 2023 1:38:30 PM IST (Published)

Akasa Air also claims that the training facility has India’s only door trainer for the next generation aircraft, to train cabin crew in normal and emergency situations in a realistic environment. Aspiring cabin crew will get practical training on Type I main door and Type III automatic over wing exit.

In order to cement the future of its workforce, India's newest airline Akasa Air has inaugurated the second phase of its training and development centre near the national capital in Gurugram. Akasa Air has added another 20,000 square feet to the existing Akasa Air Learning Academy (AALA). With this, the airline will be able to train over 700 aviation professionals — including pilots, cabin crew, engineers, airport services and security personnel.

The door trainer will also help the aspiring cabin crew to simulate real world situations of a regular flight in different phases such as push back, taxi, cruise, descent and landing along with pre-recorded announcements.
