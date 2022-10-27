Akasa Air's Delhi bound plane hit by bird, radome damage observed

By Sangam Singh

New entrant Akasa Air's Ahmedabad-Delhi flight was hit by a bird on Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.

The regulator added that the plane received some damage and has been declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) for now.

“Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900 ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi,” it said.

More details are awaited.

