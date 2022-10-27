Homeaviation news

Akasa Air's Delhi bound plane hit by bird, radome damage observed

Akasa Air's Delhi bound plane hit by bird, radome damage observed

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Updated)

Mini

The regulator added that the plane received some damage and has been declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) for now.

New entrant Akasa Air's Ahmedabad-Delhi flight was hit by a bird on Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

The regulator added that the plane received some damage and has been declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) for now.
“Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900 ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi,” it said.
More details are awaited.
Also Read:Air India Express to lease 2 Boeing 737 planes from Vistara
 
First Published:  IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Akasa AirDelhiDGCAIndira Gandhi International Airport

Next Article

Air India Express to lease 2 Boeing 737 planes from Vistara