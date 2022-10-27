    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Akasa Air's Delhi bound plane hit by bird, radome damage observed

    Akasa Air's Delhi bound plane hit by bird, radome damage observed

    Akasa Air's Delhi bound plane hit by bird, radome damage observed
    The regulator added that the plane received some damage and has been declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) for now.

    New entrant Akasa Air's Ahmedabad-Delhi flight was hit by a bird on Thursday, aviation regulator DGCA said in a statement.

    The regulator added that the plane received some damage and has been declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) for now.
    “Today, Akasa B-737-8(Max) aircraft VT-YAF operating flight QP-1333 (Ahmedabad-Delhi) experienced a bird strike during the climb out passing 1900 ft. Post landing at Delhi, Radome damage was observed. Aircraft declared AOG (Aircraft on ground) at Delhi,” it said.
    More details are awaited.
    Also Read:Air India Express to lease 2 Boeing 737 planes from Vistara
     
    First Published:  IST
