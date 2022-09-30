Akasa Air chooses RateGain to make travel affordable with dynamic pricing

By Sangam Singh

Mini AirGain added that its AI-powered platform empowers airline revenue and pricing teams to get notified in case of a change in the market. The company also said that its platform provides real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a SaaS solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector, said on Friday it had bagged a deal from Akasa Air to make air travel affordable for its customers by leveraging accurate and real-time airfare data.

"Akasa's selection of dynamic pricing product AirGain allows access and agility to act upon changing market dynamics and optimise airfares in real-time to provide the best fares to its customers," the company said in its press release.

Praveen Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air said: “AirGain’s nimble solution delivering real-time air travel information across channels will help us achieve a dynamic allocation of fares furthering our mission to make air travel accessible to everyone in India.”

“As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help maximise revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence. AirGain was selected based on data accuracy and delivery, easy-to-use UI, and the extensive support available to Akasa through our dedicated teams -and we are committed to deliver on this promise,” Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, RateGain, said.

AirGain added that its AI-powered platform empowers airline revenue and pricing teams to get notified in case of a change in the market. The company also said that its platform provides real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.

RateGain is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality.

Also Read: Picture of first Jet Airways aircraft with airline logo is not fake news