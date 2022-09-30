    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeaviation News

    Akasa Air chooses RateGain to make travel affordable with dynamic pricing

    Akasa Air chooses RateGain to make travel affordable with dynamic pricing

    Akasa Air chooses RateGain to make travel affordable with dynamic pricing
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    Mini

    AirGain added that its AI-powered platform empowers airline revenue and pricing teams to get notified in case of a change in the market. The company also said that its platform provides real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.

    RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a SaaS solutions provider for the travel and hospitality sector, said on Friday it had bagged a deal from Akasa Air to make air travel affordable for its customers by leveraging accurate and real-time airfare data.
    "Akasa's selection of dynamic pricing product AirGain allows access and agility to act upon changing market dynamics and optimise airfares in real-time to provide the best fares to its customers," the company said in its press release.
    Praveen Iyer, Chief Commercial Officer of Akasa Air said: “AirGain’s nimble solution delivering real-time air travel information across channels will help us achieve a dynamic allocation of fares furthering our mission to make air travel accessible to everyone in India.”
     “As Akasa grows, our product AirGain will help maximise revenues by providing accurate and real-time competitive intelligence. AirGain was selected based on data accuracy and delivery, easy-to-use UI, and the extensive support available to Akasa through our dedicated teams -and we are committed to deliver on this promise,” Bhanu Chopra, Chairman and Managing Director, RateGain, said.
    AirGain added that its AI-powered platform empowers airline revenue and pricing teams to get notified in case of a change in the market. The company also said that its platform provides real-time competitor insights across channels to reduce disparity and revenue losses.
    RateGain is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality.
    Also Read: Picture of first Jet Airways aircraft with airline logo is not fake news
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Akasa AirRateGain Travel News

    Previous Article

    Air India deepens connect to US and UK with 20 additional flights per week

    Next Article

    Picture of first Jet Airways aircraft with airline logo is not fake news

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng