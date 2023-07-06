Akasa Air CEO denies reports of cabin crew resignations, says airline has lowest attrition rate

Akasa Air currently employs more than 3,000 members and expects to grow to approximately 3,500 employees by the end of 2023. CEO Vinay Dube also informed on the company's plans to start international operations by the end of this year.

Vinay Dube, Founder & CEO of low-cost airline Akasa Air, denied the reports on cabin crew resignations at the airline terming it as "factually incorrect and baseless." He said the statement is on the reduction of capacity.

He further said that Akasa has the lowest attrition rates and the fastest-growing network in the Indian Airline industry.

