Akasa Air announces mega anniversary sales: Check details

Budget airline Akasa Air on Wednesday announced a special sale for flight passengers to celebrate its first anniversary of commercial operations. India's newest airline said it is availing up to a 15 percent discount on flight tickets for 16 domestic destinations served by the airline.

As per the details put out by the airline, both saver and flexi fares are eligible for the discount. Customers can use the code AKASA1 on the website and APPLOVE on the app to avail of the benefits. Additionally, booking through the Akasa Air app can enjoy a zero-convenience fee.

The anniversary sale and the app-exclusive offer will be valid until August 7, the day it will complete one year of its operations.

With almost a year of operations, late Rakesh jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa has carried a total of four million passengers with over 900 weekly flights and 35 routes to 16 cities in India.

The airline on Tuesday inducted its 20th aircraft, a Boeing B737-8-200 in the fleet that will enable Akasa to fly internationally. "Going from zero to 20 aircraft within 12 months is not just an Akasa record but a record that encapsulates the potential of the country," Vinay Dube, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Akasa Air, said.