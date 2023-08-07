Akasa Air turns 1: Our flight plan is just to focus on the basics, says CEO Vinay Dube

While Akasa has shown remarkable growth, it is still far away from profitability. The airline reported a loss of over 600 crores for the first eight months in FY23, due to pre-operating costs and the cost of setting up stations and new routes.

India's youngest airline, Akasa Air on Monday completed the first year of its commercial operations today. It was on this day in 2022 that the airline flew its first flight from the financial capital Mumbai to Ahmedabad.

Backed by late veteran investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , the budget airline has captured a market share 4.9 percent in a span of 12 months, mounting a challenge to established carriers like SpiceJet and IndiGo. At a time when Indian aviation was struggling due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Jhunjhunwala announced the birth of Akasa making a long-term bet.

The airline has flown 4.3 million passengers and over 1,000 pets and it now operates over 900 weekly flights on 35 routes across 16 destinations.

To mark its first anniversary and boost ticket sales, Akasa Air last week announced a special sale for flight passengers by giving up to a 15 percent discount on flight tickets for 16 domestic destinations served by the airline. The anniversary sale and the app-exclusive offer were valid until August 7.

"Our flight plan is just to focus on the basics, nothing else, focus on our customers, focus on our employees, focus on our cost structure, and have the right backing and passion and the management team to be able to deliver this gameplan," says Vinay Dube, CEO of the airline.

"We won't have red & blue carpets in front of our check-in counters, or separate check-in counters for frequent flyers, if you see Vinay's office, the four of us will not be able to fit inside it, if you see our offices, they are very modest, there are lots of things when you think that it doesn't really matter in the overall scheme of things, actually every one of those things matters in the overall scheme of things,” Aditya Ghosh, co-founder of Akasa Air.

While Akasa has shown remarkable growth, it is still far away from profitability. The airline reported a loss of over Rs 600 crore for the first eight months in FY23, due to pre-operating costs and the cost of setting up stations and new routes.