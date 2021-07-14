Airports witness fall in number of passengers in May

Indian airports saw a sharp fall in the number of passengers in the month of May as only 4.46 million passengers travelled during this period compared to 12.46 million passengers in April, data from the Airport Authority of India (AAI) showed. The data includes both domestic and international passengers.

The breakup shows 3.96 million domestic and 500,000 international passengers in May compared to 11.09 million domestic and 1.37 million international passengers in April.

The freight processed by Airports also fell to 238,190 tonne compared to 266,010 tonne in April. The number of flights came down by nearly 50 percent from 143,980 in April to 74,730 in May.

May was a tough month for the aviation sector due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections. While the decline has been arrested, the sector has a long way to go to even reach pre-pandemic numbers, a senior airline official told LiveMint.

The aviation sector is dependent on too many factors such as vaccination, lockdowns relaxations in curbs and travel restrictions etc.

National capital Delhi recorded 8,15,436 domestic passengers. Mumbai followed with 3,80,495, Bengaluru was at 3,73,017, Hyderabad at 2,68,893 and Kolkata at 2,42,854.

In the international passenger category, Delhi again led the pack with 1,65,924. It was followed by Mumbai with 54,185 passengers, Kochi at 47,969, Chennai at 38,406 passengers, and Hyderabad at 35,826.

Though various state governments have eased curbs on travel with the decline of the second wave, people are hesitant to take to the skies as the threat of a possible third wave looms large.