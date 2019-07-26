Aviation
Airports Authority of India unlikely to opt for masala bonds to raise funds
Updated : July 26, 2019 04:07 PM IST
The authority to appoint an international rating agency to tap overseas markets, in talks with S&P.
The state-run airport operator is in the process of formulating a borrowing road map.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more