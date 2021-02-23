Airports Authority of India to appoint ground handling agencies for 83 airports for 10-year period Updated : February 23, 2021 04:20 PM IST The concessionaire shall pay to the authority, on a monthly-basis, a fee in accordance with the concession agreement. This is a fresh attempt at appointing ground handling agencies for state-run airports by AAI as a similar tender for 76 airports had to be cancelled in 2019. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply