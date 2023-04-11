Airports Authority of India achieves highest ever capex of Rs 5,175 cr in FY23

AAI said that this capex is being utilized to enhance and expand airport facilities, upgrade technology, and improve operational efficiency.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has achieved its highest ever capital expenditure (capex) in the fiscal year 2022-23, investing a total of Rs 5,175 crore to expand and enhance airport facilities, upgrade technology and improve operational efficiency.

This significant investment by AAI is expected to bring about a transformation in the Indian aviation industry, as it aims to enhance passenger experience and increase airport capacity.