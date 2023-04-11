Airports Authority of India achieves highest ever capex of Rs 5,175 cr in FY23

AAI said that this capex is being utilized to enhance and expand airport facilities, upgrade technology, and improve operational efficiency.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has achieved its highest ever capital expenditure (capex) in the fiscal year 2022-23, investing a total of Rs 5,175 crore to expand and enhance airport facilities, upgrade technology and improve operational efficiency.

This significant investment by AAI is expected to bring about a transformation in the Indian aviation industry, as it aims to enhance passenger experience and increase airport capacity.

AAI achieved the highest ever CAPEX of ₹5175 cr. in FY 2022-23, for Civil Aviation infra development under the able guidance of HMCA @JM_Scindia. This shows GoI's commitment to modernizing and upgrading India's airports! pic.twitter.com/j9g5My73zm — Airports Authority of India (@AAI_Official) April 10, 2023

"This CAPEX is being utilized to enhance and expand airport facilities, upgrade technology, and improve operational efficiency, leading to safer, more convenient and seamless travel experience for all at AAIAirports," it added.