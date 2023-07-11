Exclusive | Airports Authority of India is now one of the biggest clients globally, says SITA Aero official

SITA Aero is a travel and transport industry technology provider which has been working in the sector since the early 1950s. Sumesh Patel, President of Asia-Pacific (APAC), in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 said, “In terms of deployment, AAI versus rest of the world, no one has deployed such a large cloud anywhere in the world."

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has become one of the biggest clients globally for multinational IT company SITA Aero as the entire cloud system has now been transformed with the latest technology.

Sumesh Patel, President of Asia-Pacific (APAC), in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 said, “In terms of deployment, AAI versus rest of the world, no one has deployed such a large cloud anywhere in the world. So basically, it is one of the largest deployments of the passenger processing system over the cloud.”

The partnership between SITA Aero and AAI is for all 43 airports managed by the statutory body. SITA Aero looks after airports' IT system, check-in counters, kiosks and the entire baggage system and now, there are almost 2,700 touch points that will be transformed into a new technology.

Patel added, “New systems are already deployed in an eight months' time frame. We were waiting for the full deployment before we could make an announcement and since it is now fully deployed, we are happy to share that everything is successfully deployed and over the past few months it is working really very well and satisfactorily.”

SITA Aero is a travel and transport industry technology provider which has been working in the sector since the early 1950s. SITA Aero’s journey started in India when Air India commenced operations and this journey is set to continue for the times to come as well. The company is working with Adani Airports & recently also the choice for the upcoming Noida International Airport (NIA).

The company is working with Noida International Airport on their entire airport management system. The travel tech company will be looking at all data points, gates allotment etc. for a smooth airport management system. SITA Aero is also working with Adani Airports for all of its managed airports. Systems at the Mumbai airport were recently upgraded & similar work is in progress at the other six airports as well.

When asked about whether the company is facing any business challenges, Sumesh Patel said, “India is a unique market for us, we have been here for the last six decades, so we know how India works. We are fully aligned with the strategy of the Ministry of Civil Aviation & other relevant authorities. So far, we've not had any business challenges. We are growing as much as the industry is growing.”

When asked about any financial effect of Go First being grounded, Patel said, “Can not reveal the financial impact due to contract restrictions, however, what we are facing is the same as what any other service provider would be facing right now. I hope they are able to recover, and we can continue to serve them because Go First has also been our customer since they started operations and we continue to serve them. We hope that they come out of these difficult times as soon as possible and we can continue to partner with them.”