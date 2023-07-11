Exclusive | Airports Authority of India is now one of the biggest clients globally, says SITA Aero official

SITA Aero is a travel and transport industry technology provider which has been working in the sector since the early 1950s. Sumesh Patel, President of Asia-Pacific (APAC), in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 said, “In terms of deployment, AAI versus rest of the world, no one has deployed such a large cloud anywhere in the world."

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has become one of the biggest clients globally for multinational IT company SITA Aero as the entire cloud system has now been transformed with the latest technology.

Sumesh Patel, President of Asia-Pacific (APAC), in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 said, “In terms of deployment, AAI versus rest of the world, no one has deployed such a large cloud anywhere in the world. So basically, it is one of the largest deployments of the passenger processing system over the cloud.”

The partnership between SITA Aero and AAI is for all 43 airports managed by the statutory body. SITA Aero looks after airports' IT system, check-in counters, kiosks and the entire baggage system and now, there are almost 2,700 touch points that will be transformed into a new technology.