CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsExclusive | Airports Authority of India is now one of the biggest clients globally, says SITA Aero official

Exclusive | Airports Authority of India is now one of the biggest clients globally, says SITA Aero official

Exclusive | Airports Authority of India is now one of the biggest clients globally, says SITA Aero official
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Jul 11, 2023 5:42:46 PM IST (Updated)

SITA Aero is a travel and transport industry technology provider which has been working in the sector since the early 1950s. Sumesh Patel, President of Asia-Pacific (APAC), in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 said, “In terms of deployment, AAI versus rest of the world, no one has deployed such a large cloud anywhere in the world."

Airports Authority of India (AAI) has become one of the biggest clients globally for multinational IT company SITA Aero as the entire cloud system has now been transformed with the latest technology.

Sumesh Patel, President of Asia-Pacific (APAC), in an exclusive conversation with CNBC-TV18 said, “In terms of deployment, AAI versus rest of the world, no one has deployed such a large cloud anywhere in the world. So basically, it is one of the largest deployments of the passenger processing system over the cloud.”
The partnership between SITA Aero and AAI is for all 43 airports managed by the statutory body. SITA Aero looks after airports' IT system, check-in counters, kiosks and the entire baggage system and now, there are almost 2,700 touch points that will be transformed into a new technology.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X