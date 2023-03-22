Flyers may no longer need to take out electronic items during security checks

A parliamentary standing committee recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to install scanners based on computed tomography at the airports. What is this technology? Know all about it here.

A parliamentary standing committee recommended the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to install scanners based on computed tomography at the airports to handle congestion caused due to the increasing footfall of passengers. In its report, the committee said these scanners will eliminate the need for passengers to take out electronic items from their hand baggage and speed up the procedure for security check-in.

"The Committee also recommends that this facility may be extended to all metropolitan city airports," the report said.

The department-related standing committee on Demands for Grants to the MHA submitted its report to the parliament on March 17. The report seen by CNBC-TV18, reads, "The Committee notes that passenger footfall in airports has increased over the years. During security check-in, the passengers are required to take out laptops, tabs and other electronic devices from their baggage which causes inconvenience and wastage of time."

"The Committee, therefore, recommends that the MHA may take up the matter with the Ministry of Civil Aviation for installing scanners based on Computed Tomography in the airports which will eliminate the need for air passengers to take out electronic items from their hand baggage. This will speed up the security procedure and help in hassle-free check-in of the passengers at the airports," the report added.

The report also goes on to say that the Committee has also noted that there is a delay in the supply of equipment to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) by the airport operators.

"This may hamper the functioning of CISF in the airports. The Committee is of the view that the MHA along with CISF may take up the matter with the concerned authorities to ensure that the equipment are provided to CISFs as early as possible in airports for smooth and fast-paced security checks," says the report.

What has the aviation ministry done to curb congestion?

Last week, the civil aviation ministry informed the Lok Sabha that several initiatives have been taken for better crowd management at airports across the country which include:

> Q-Managers have been placed for organised passenger processing.

> Airlines have been advised to deploy additional manpower at Common Use Self Service kiosks and check-in areas for fast processing.

> Additional X-BIS (X-ray baggage inspection systems) machines have been provided as per requirement at airports to reduce congestion and the ministry of home affairs has been requested to provide adequate CISF manpower to man X-BIS, entry gates, etc.

> Shifting "chairs and manpower from non-peak areas to peak areas" between arrival and departure points.

What is computed tomography (CT)?

CT is checkpoint X-ray scanning equipment to enhance threat detection capabilities for carry-on baggage. The technology is similar to CT technology used in the medical field. Research shows that CT is the most consequential technology available today for airport checkpoints.

The technology applies advanced algorithms for the detection of explosives and other threats by creating a 3-D image that can be viewed and rotated 360 degrees for a thorough analysis.

In December last year, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) mandated the installation of new scanners based on computer tomography (CT) at airports across the country, eliminating the need for passengers to take out electronic devices from their hand baggage.

The existing security checks offer only two-dimensional view of objects inside baggage.

The ministry also has plans to deploy advanced technologies such as Computer Tomography Explosive Detection Systems (CT-EDS) and Dual Generator X-BIS machines at some of the sensitive airports in the country.