Airport chaos is back | More marshals, X-ray machines among steps to decongest

Here are the 19 measures listed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to decongest major airports like the ones in Delhi and Mumbai as confusion and disorder once again prevail with more people travelling.

Deploying additional traffic marshals, and installing and commissioning additional X-ray machines to check baggage, are among the 19 measures taken to decongest major airports such as Mumbai and Delhi, said V.K. Singh, the MoS for Civil Aviation, in a written reply on Thursday, March 23, to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Last week, the Delhi international airport was again witnessing long queues at security checkpoints and immigration. In December last year, the same airport had been grappling with chaos caused by overcrowded and long queues, which led to a surge in passenger delays and umbrage.

Here are the all the 19 measures listed:

Posting of additional traffic marshals at the departure section to prevent vehicular congestion.

A board that displays the least waiting time with the entry gate number has been installed at vantage points.

Display boards at entry gates that give real-time data about the waiting time. Same information is also shared via social media.

Posters at the entry gates for passengers to keep their air ticket/boarding pass as well as ID proof ready. Also dedicated staff at the gate to help the passengers.

More entry gates have been added for passenger entry.

Zone 0, a new security zone, at Delhi airport at Terminal 3.

Additional X-ray machines have been installed and commissioned for baggage check for bottleneck issues being addressed at security points.

Additional X-BIS machines at Delhi airport to take the total X-ray machines at T-3 Domestic to 25 and 19 in T-3 International at Delhi airport.

The Mumbai airport operator commissioned a domestic-to-domestic transfer facility. Three new security lanes at the Mumbai airport to lessen the waiting time.

Additional manpower by CISF has been deployed.

Monitoring via CCTV and command centre.

For crowd management, a count meter is used.

Airport operators have been told to re-balance peak hour traffic in between terminals by shifting slots so flights can be optimised during peak hours.

Airlines have been told to have sufficient manpower at all baggage drop counters and check-in points.

International passengers coming in are told to fill the disembarkation cards onboard. Airport operators are deploying manpower at disembarkation points to help passengers fill the form.

Air travellers have been encouraged to use DigiYatra.

A 2D bar code scanner has been put up at the entry gates for automated entry.

Airlines have been told be fully-compliant with the barcode on tickets issued to help ease the flow of passengers at security gates.

Daily monitoring by airlines, airport operators and the ministry to ensure compliance of mitigation measures.