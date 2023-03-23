English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAirport chaos is back | More marshals, X ray machines among steps to decongest

Airport chaos is back | More marshals, X-ray machines among steps to decongest

Airport chaos is back | More marshals, X-ray machines among steps to decongest
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 23, 2023 8:31:33 PM IST (Updated)

Here are the 19 measures listed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation to decongest major airports like the ones in Delhi and Mumbai as confusion and disorder once again prevail with more people travelling.

Deploying additional traffic marshals, and installing and commissioning additional X-ray machines to check baggage, are among the 19 measures taken to decongest major airports such as Mumbai and Delhi, said V.K. Singh, the MoS for Civil Aviation, in a written reply on Thursday, March 23, to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Recommended Articles

View All
Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Desk-bombing and more — why Gen Z loves going to office

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read


Last week, the Delhi international airport was again witnessing long queues at security checkpoints and immigration. In December last year, the same airport had been grappling with chaos caused by overcrowded and long queues, which led to a surge in passenger delays and umbrage.
Here are the all the 19 measures listed:
  • Posting of additional traffic marshals at the departure section to prevent vehicular congestion.
  • A board that displays the least waiting time with the entry gate number has been installed at vantage points.
  • Display boards at entry gates that give real-time data about the waiting time. Same information is also shared via social media.
  • Posters at the entry gates for passengers to keep their air ticket/boarding pass as well as ID proof ready. Also dedicated staff at the gate to help the passengers.
  • More entry gates have been added for passenger entry.
  • Zone 0, a new security zone, at Delhi airport at Terminal 3.
  • Additional X-ray machines have been installed and commissioned for baggage check for bottleneck issues being addressed at security points.
  • Additional X-BIS machines at Delhi airport to take the total X-ray machines at T-3 Domestic to 25 and 19 in T-3 International at Delhi airport.
  • The Mumbai airport operator commissioned a domestic-to-domestic transfer facility. Three new security lanes at the Mumbai airport to lessen the waiting time.
    • Also Read: Air India to revise privilege leaves policy for staff from April 1
    • Additional manpower by CISF has been deployed.
    • Monitoring via CCTV and command centre.
    • For crowd management, a count meter is used.
    • Airport operators have been told to re-balance peak hour traffic in between terminals by shifting slots so flights can be optimised during peak hours.
    • Airlines have been told to have sufficient manpower at all baggage drop counters and check-in points.
    • International passengers coming in are told to fill the disembarkation cards onboard. Airport operators are deploying manpower at disembarkation points to help passengers fill the form.
    • Air travellers have been encouraged to use DigiYatra.
    • A 2D bar code scanner has been put up at the entry gates for automated entry.
    • Airlines have been told be fully-compliant with the barcode on tickets issued to help ease the flow of passengers at security gates.
    • Daily monitoring by airlines, airport operators and the ministry to ensure compliance of mitigation measures.
      • Also Read: India will see faster airport growth, says top aviation official
       
      (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
      First Published: Mar 23, 2023 8:27 PM IST
      Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

      Tags

      airportcivil aviation ministryDelhi AirportMumbai Airport

      Previous Article

      Defence ministry signs Rs 3,700 crore deal with BEL for radars, receivers for IAF

      Next Article

      Air India to revise privilege leaves policy for staff from April 1

      Shows

      View All

      Top Budget Opinions

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        X