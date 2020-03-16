  • SENSEX
Airlines slash schedules, jobs and pay after new travel restrictions

Updated : March 16, 2020 11:49 AM IST

United Airlines Holdings Inc booked $1.5 billion less revenue in March than the same time last year and warned employees that planes could be flying nearly empty into the summer, even after severe flight cuts.
UK airlines called on the British government to help ensure their survival, while Germany’s Tui AG and Scandinavian carrier SAS said they would suspend the vast majority of operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak and apply for government support.
Qantas Airways Ltd said it would be making fresh cuts to its flying schedule beyond the 25 percent reduction in international capacity announced last week due to the new travel restrictions.
