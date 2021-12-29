Airlines rush to offer discounts; fares start at Rs 1000

Four domestic airlines, Go First, Indigo, SpiceJet and AirAsia have announced discounts for travel between January 15 and April 15, 2022, to cash in on the high demand in the festive season, several reports said.

The Wadia Group-owned low-cost airline Go First , formerly known as GoAir, is offering fares starting from Rs 1,022. IndiGo's tickets will be priced from Rs 1,122 onwards.

Earlier, Go First announced a 20 percent discount on the base fare for fully vaccinated passengers. This discount, which can be availed by booking through the airline’s website or mobile app, is applicable for travel within 15 days of booking.

Meanwhile, India’s leading carrier, IndiGo , launched a special year-end sale from Dec 27 to Dec 31, 2021. The sale, available across the airline’s 150-plus domestic flights, is valid from January 15 to April 15, 2022. The airline is also offering passengers the option to avail of one free change, if changed at least three days prior to departure of the flight.

On Monday, SpiceJet and AirAsia India also launched a similar year-end sale on domestic flights.

SpiceJet is offering fares starting from Rs 1,122 (all-inclusive) on selective destinations on its domestic network such as Bengaluru-Chennai, Chennai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bengaluru and Jammu-Srinagar.

Additionally, the airline is also offering a complimentary flight voucher of Rs 500 with every booking and a 25 percent discount on add-ons such as preferred seats, SpiceMax and priority services, news agency IANS reported.

The SpiceJet offer is valid for bookings done from December 27 to 31 and the travel period is between January 15, 2022, and April 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, AirAsia India launched a ‘New Year, New Places’ sale, offering travellers discounted fares. The fares start from Rs 1,122 on selective routes such as Chennai-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Chennai and Chennai-Hyderabad.

Similar to other airlines, AirAsia’s offer is applicable for bookings made from December 27 to 31 for travel between January 15, 2022, and April 15. The airline is waiving the fee for change, if done at least 72 hours before the departure.