Airlines re-route flights away from Iraq, Iran airspace after missile attack on US troops
Updated : January 08, 2020 12:59 PM IST
Iran fired more than a dozen ballistic missiles from its territory at at least two Iraqi military bases hosting US-led coalition personnel early on Wednesday, the US military said.
The FAA said it issued the airspace ban, which also includes the Gulf of Oman and the waters between Iran and Saudi Arabia, "due to heightened military activities and increased political tensions in the Middle East."
DGCA has not issued formal instructions to airlines yet but has held meetings with those concerned and advised them to remain vigilant and take precautions.
