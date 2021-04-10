Airlines pull some Boeing 737 MAX jets after production snag Updated : April 10, 2021 10:41 AM IST Airlines pulled dozens of 737 MAX jets from service on Friday after Boeing Co warned them of a possible glitch. The glitch is the latest problem to beset Boeing's most-sold model but is not related to computer design problems. Published : April 10, 2021 10:41 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply