Airlines increase weekly domestic flights 4.4 percent for summer 2023: DGCA

Indian carriers have increased their domestic services by 4.4 percent to 22,907 weekly flights for the upcoming summer schedule 2023, compared to 21,941 flights in its winter schedule 2022, aviation regulator DGCA said on Friday, March 17.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "It has been observed that there are 22,907 departures per week which have been finalized to/from 110 airports as per SS 23 compared to 21,941 departures per week from 106 airports in Winter Schedule 2022."

"Out of these 110 airports, Jeypore, Cooch Behar, Hollongi, Jamshedpur, Pakyong, and Mopa (Goa) are the new airports proposed by the scheduled airlines whereas operations from Ziro and Hindon airport are not proposed in the Summer Schedule 2023," the regulator noted.

The summer schedule begins on March 26, 2023, and ends on October 28, 2023.

India's largest domestic carrier IndiGo bagged 11,465 departures per week for the summer schedule of 2023. The Centre-owned Alliance Air bagged 887 weekly departures, while SpiceJet got 2,240 weekly departures.

Coming to Tata Group's airlines, Air India bagged 2,178 departures per week, while AirAsia India and Vistara got 1,456 and 1,856 weekly departures, respectively.

Regional carrier FlyBig will operate 220 weekly domestic flights, IndiaOne 82 departures, and Star Air 234, weekly departures.

India's newest airline Akasa Air got 751 departures per week, while Go Air bagged 1,538 weekly departures.