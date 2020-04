Airlines in India are in a fix due to a tweet from aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri advising airlines to suspend booking window until further notice.

On April 17, the union aviation minister wrote on Twitter that the civil aviation ministry has not taken any decision regarding flight resumption so far.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government," Puri wrote.

This open-ended tweet from the minister has confused airlines and all of them have now reached out to the civil aviation ministry to issue not just clarity but also an official order in this regard.

"We need some clarity regarding flight resumption and booking window. We can suspend booking window temporarily but there has to be an official order from the government in this regard. A complete suspension on bookings without any indication about resumption date can severely paralyse the industry," a senior industry official said.

Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that all airlines are currently assessing the tweet and have already reached out to the ministry for an official order or clarification in this regard.

"Forward bookings are an essential component of our cash reserve. If there is no clarity about when that can resume then it will affect the entire chain of aviation ecosystem. Airlines have limited cash currently as revenues are zero. We have to pay salaries of critical staff, lease rentals, airport charges, do aircraft maintenance and be ready with some cash for resumption plan. Uncertainty will lead to severe operational and survival issues for many," an industry expert said.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that airlines may decide to temporarily suspend booking window once there is clarity from the government but no such move is expected to be taken before an official order.

“We shall await the ministry’s notice in this regard. We have suspended operations and sales until May 3, following the last circular. Once there is clarity on steps to take beyond the date, we will comply accordingly," a Vistara spokesperson said.

The confusion and murmurs regarding flights resumption increased when Air India, the state-run national carrier, opened its booking window on April 18 for select domestic flights for travel from May 4 and for select international flights for travel from June 1. It is important to note that Air India had closed its booking window on April 3 until April 30 but the sudden opening of bookings surprised many.

Many interpreted this as a sign of confirmation regarding flights resumption since Air India is run by the government. The tweet from the aviation minister after Air India’s opening of the ticket booking window raised question marks.

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced lockdown from March 24 until April 14, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended air operations from March 25 until April 14. However, the government did not clarify whether flights will resume on April 15 and airlines continued taking bookings during this period for travel after April 14. In fact, airlines were ready to resume minimum operations from April 15.

As a result, when the lockdown was extended on April 13 until May 3, the airlines waited for a government order to cancel flights scheduled during the second phase of the lockdown. It is likely that even while airlines are taking bookings currently, they will need an official order for resumption of flights after May 3 as well.

For now, airlines are seeking an official order regarding booking window.