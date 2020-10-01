Airlines to pay higher air navigation tariff from October 1

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has increased the tariff for air navigation services for international and domestic flights with effect from October 1, CNBC-TV18 has learned.

Proposed by the civil aviation ministry and approved by the DGCA, the air navigation services tariff or the charges for overflying and landing navigation has been increased by 4 percent for international flights.

The air navigation tariff for air navigation services has been increased by 3.5 percent for domestic flights.

As per the notification, terminal navigation landing charges shall also be applicable at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mangalore airports from the commercial operation date, which is expected to be in November 2020.