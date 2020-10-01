Aviation
Airlines to pay higher air navigation tariff from October 1
Updated : October 01, 2020 04:51 PM IST
Proposed by the civil aviation ministry and approved by the DGCA, the air navigation services tariff or the charges for overflying and landing navigation has been increased by 4 percent for international flights.
Terminal navigation landing charges shall also be applicable at Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Mangalore airports from the commercial operation date, which is expected to be in November 2020.