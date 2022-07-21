Airlines cannot charge you extra money for printing boarding pass

    Home

    aviation News

    By Anu Sharma
    The airlines have been asked by the ministry not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the ‘tariff’ as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.

    In a big relief to passengers, the civil aviation ministry has asked airlines for not charging any additional money from passengers for issuing boarding passes at the airport counters.
    “It has come to the notice of the ministry of civil aviation that airlines are charging an additional amount for issuing boarding passes from the passengers seeking check-in at airport counters. Such additional amount is not in accordance with the instructions given in the aforesaid order or as per extant provisions of the Aircraft Rules, 1937,” the civil aviation ministry has told airlines.
    The airlines have, therefore, been asked by the ministry not to charge any additional amount for issuing boarding passes at the airport check-in counters, as the same cannot be considered within the ‘tariff’ as provided under Rule 135 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937.
    As part of general guidelines ahead of re-commencement of domestic flights post COVID pandemic, the ministry had asked airports and airlines to encourage passengers for web check-in and generate boarding pass in advance in order to minimize physical contact. 
    Further, passengers were also asked to print bag tags and minimize charges on non-web-check-in travel.
    With the new notification in place, while passengers are still encouraged to do web check-in and generate an electronic boarding pass on their phones, in the event that a passenger is required to print a boarding pass at the airport counter, the airlines cannot charge any additional amount.
    (Edited by : Anand Singha)
