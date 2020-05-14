  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Aviation
Aviation

Airlines and the post-lockdown planning challenge

Updated : May 14, 2020 11:18 AM IST

For airline planners the challenge is to look at a broad set of parameters that do not necessarily correlate and discern trends.
The perception of air-travel is undergoing a change: from one of convenience to one of risk.
Aping the west and force-fitting frameworks that may have worked in the past simply does not hold in the current situation.
Airlines and the post-lockdown planning challenge

You May Also Like

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

Know Your Debt Fund: Should retail investors even bother about AT-1 bonds?

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

1,162 new COVID-19 cases takes tally to 17,822 in Bangladesh

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Indospace Core raises Rs 1,000 cr from HSBC to finance existing projects

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement