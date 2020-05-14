Aviation Airlines and the post-lockdown planning challenge Updated : May 14, 2020 11:18 AM IST For airline planners the challenge is to look at a broad set of parameters that do not necessarily correlate and discern trends. The perception of air-travel is undergoing a change: from one of convenience to one of risk. Aping the west and force-fitting frameworks that may have worked in the past simply does not hold in the current situation. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365