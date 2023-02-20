Airline traffic remains below pre-pandemic levels

Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January 2023 were 125.42 lakh as against 64.08 lakh in January 2022. It’s for the first time since July of 2022, airlines have seen a fall in traffic on a monthly basis.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday released domestic airline traffic data for the month of January in which airlines saw a growth of nearly 96 percent against the same period last year while on a monthly basis, there's a minor dip of 2 percent.

January Aviation Data

Airlines January, 2023 December, 2022 IndiGo 54.6% 54.9% SpiceJet 7.3% 7.6% Vistara 8.8% 9.2% Air India 9.2% 9.2%

Except for Air India, which has held on to its market share of a little over 9 percent, most major airlines have reported a fall. IndiGo continues to lead with a market share of over 54 percent against 7.3 percent for SpiceJet, and 8.8 percent for Vistara.

On passenger load factor too, airlines have seen a dip against last month. The highest load factor is reported by SpiceJet at 91 percent against 92.7 percent in December.

IndiGo's passenger load factor for January has dipped 550 bps to 82 percent, for Air India, it’s a fall of 180 bps to 87.5 percent and Vistara has reported a load factor of 89.4 percent against 91.9 percent last month.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of January 2023 has been 1.41 percent with Fly Big, IndiGo, and Alliance Air seeing a maximum number of cancellations.

As far as on-time performance in metros is concerned, IndiGo continues to top the list. For the month of January, IndiGo’s on-time performance rate was 84.6 percent against 76.6 percent for Vistara, 75.7 percent for Air India, and 58.9 percent for SpiceJet.