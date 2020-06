The Supreme Court today proposed that airlines provide a credit shell with a two-year validity against flight bookings that were cancelled during the lockdown.

The proposal, if it comes through as a decision -- the SC will continue to hear the matter after three weeks -- will be as a major relief for cash-strapped airlines, which are grappling with the worst aviation crisis in history.

The COVID-19 lockdown along with repeated extensions resulted in airlines opening bookings, only to cancel it later. The companies also repeatedly tweaked their policies on how refunds against those tickets should take place.

SpiceJet told the Supreme Court that airlines be allowed to work with the DGCA and the government to work out a solution for the issue. “Nowhere in the world are airlines issuing full refunds,” it said.

Airlines had suffered a $60 billion hit globally, SpiceJet said, while imploring the court to consider their financials before passing a judgment. “49 percent of the flying cost is fixed. There is zero revenue to the airline.”