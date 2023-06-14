Airfares have more than halved on some routes from the past week, claims Indian govt — details here

Government sources claim that the flight ticket prices have dropped nearly 56 percent on some routes in recent days. Here's a look at recent flight ticket rates

The cancellation of Go First flights in early May led to a massive spike in airfares in the past month. However, the Indian government claimed on June 14 that the flight ticket prices on some routes have dropped as much as 56 percent in recent days.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the decline in airfares came against the backdrop of the recent interventions and meetings held by the government. They said the government was monitoring and holding daily meetings on the issue.

Rise in airfares has been mostly seen on select routes that were earlier being serviced by Go First. A meeting with the airlines was held on June 5, 2023, where airlines were strictly advised to self-regulate fares on certain select routes that have seen considerable surge pricing of late. A mechanism for ensuring reasonable pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) will be devised by airlines,” government sources said.

According to the below data shared by government sources, almost all sectors witnessed a decline in airfares.

The sources cited existing rules that state airfares are not regulated by the government and that Indian domestic aviation was totally deregulated. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is not empowered for economic regulation of civil aviation. The government sources said imposing fare caps will lead to market distortion.

The development comes at a time when airlines have been facing supply chain issues which have led to the grounding of a certain portion of their fleet, which in turn has resulted in a capacity crisis amid rising demand.

“If we compare to pre-COVID-19, we are about 130 aircraft short. We never had such a capacity crisis in the sector that we have been tracking since 2003. So, this is quite serious and the logical outcome of that kind of capacity crisis is that the fares would go up,” Kapil Kaul, CEO of South Asia at CAPA, said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia have been engaged in a spar on Twitter over the uptick in airfares.

Venugopal tweeted, “This entire flight price fiasco is unravelling the criminal extent to which the @MoCA_GOI neglected passenger welfare and the aviation sector. The more we dive deeper, the greater the mess we see. You have opened Pandora’s box, @JM_Scindia ji.”

Hitting back at Venugopal, Scindia said, "Armchair activist, @kcvenugopalmp Ji displays eloquence only when he raises questions but decides to not answer when questions are asked of him. Your turn to answer, sir. Be accountable and practice what you preach."

In his swipe at Scindia, Venugopal said that as per the ministry's own affidavit in the Jet Airways insolvency case, airport slots are neither assets nor rights of the airline, but mere permissions granted on a 'use it or lose it' basis.