Airfares have more than halved on some routes from the past week, claims Indian govt — details here

Government sources claim that the flight ticket prices have dropped nearly 56 percent on some routes in recent days. Here's a look at recent flight ticket rates

The cancellation of Go First flights in early May led to a massive spike in airfares in the past month. However, the Indian government claimed on June 14 that the flight ticket prices on some routes have dropped as much as 56 percent in recent days.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the decline in airfares came against the backdrop of the recent interventions and meetings held by the government. They said the government was monitoring and holding daily meetings on the issue.