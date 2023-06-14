Airfares have more than halved on some routes from the past week, claims Indian govt — details here

3 Min(s) Read
Government sources claim that the flight ticket prices have dropped nearly 56 percent on some routes in recent days. Here's a look at recent flight ticket rates
The cancellation of Go First flights in early May led to a massive spike in airfares in the past month. However, the Indian government claimed on June 14 that the flight ticket prices on some routes have dropped as much as 56 percent in recent days.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the decline in airfares came against the backdrop of the recent interventions and meetings held by the government. They said the government was monitoring and holding daily meetings on the issue.
“Rise in airfares has been mostly seen on select routes that were earlier being serviced by Go First. A meeting with the airlines was held on June 5, 2023, where airlines were strictly advised to self-regulate fares on certain select routes that have seen considerable surge pricing of late. A mechanism for ensuring reasonable pricing within the high RBDs (Reservation Booking Designator) will be devised by airlines,” government sources said.