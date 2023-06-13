Airfare in India saw 41% increase; highest in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Amongst the markets that saw the highest airfare increases are India (41 percent), UAE (34 percent), Singapore (30 percent) and Australia (23 percent).

India has witnessed the highest spike in international airfares in the Asia-Pacific, as per a study conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI). The study examined around 36,000 routes in the top 10 aviation markets in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

The fare comparison in the study was done for a period between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the pre-COVID months of 2019.

The study revealed an alarming increase in international airfares by up to 50 percent in the post-COVID times. On the other hand, domestic airfares went up by less than 10 percent as per the ACI.

India has seen among the fastest recoveries in air travel in the post-COVID times. And now the one-way international airfares are more than the return fares in pre-COVID times.

As per a Times of India report, the airfare of a 24-hour advance purchase flight from Delhi to Mumbai (non-stop) costs up to Rs 14,000 which is amongst the highest in the world, more than the US, the UK, Australia, China, South Korea and South Africa.

ACI’s study said, “Airfares (globally) have soared above pre-pandemic levels as airlines reap record profits, hampering the aviation industry recovery”.

The study also mentioned that the airlines are making the most of low competition and increased demand to increase their profits and recover the losses incurred during the pandemic period.

On the other hand, airports are continuing to provide enhanced services despite incurring heavy capital and operational costs. “These excessive airfares threaten the industry's recovery and may have a far-reaching influence on the associated industry by reducing demand for air travel and increasing the financial burden on the already stressed sector,” ACI Asia-Pacific DG Stefano Baronci said.

The study also expressed concern over steady airport charges, fuel prices and inflation which contributed majorly to the airfare increase.

“A supply-demand imbalance should not be exploited by airlines at the expense of customers by restricting the capacity, especially internationally, which is a key driver of social and economic growth and a major source of revenues for the airport sector,” Baronci added.

