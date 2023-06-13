Airfare in India saw 41% increase; highest in Asia-Pacific and Middle East

Amongst the markets that saw the highest airfare increases are India (41 percent), UAE (34 percent), Singapore (30 percent) and Australia (23 percent).

India has witnessed the highest spike in international airfares in the Asia-Pacific, as per a study conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI). The study examined around 36,000 routes in the top 10 aviation markets in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

The fare comparison in the study was done for a period between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the pre-COVID months of 2019.

The study revealed an alarming increase in international airfares by up to 50 percent in the post-COVID times. On the other hand, domestic airfares went up by less than 10 percent as per the ACI.