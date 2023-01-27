Airbus to hire more than 13,000 people in 2023

The recruitment drive will take place globally, focusing on technical and manufacturing profiles, as well as acquiring new skills in areas such as new energies, cyber and digital.

Amid several companies laying off employees as a measure of cost-cutting due to fear of recession and global economic downturn, Airbus intends to recruit more than 13,000 people globally in 2023, the European aircraft maker said in a statement on Thursday.

In addition to supporting its commercial aircraft ramp-up, the new hires will help meet defence, space, and helicopter challenges. Around 7,000 of these jobs will be newly created. Most of the new positions will be located in Europe, with the rest spread across the firm's global network, the company added in the statement.

Last week Reuters reported that Airbus is all set to win an order for 235 single-aisle planes as part of a historic purchase of some 495 jets due to be announced by a resurgent Air India on January 27.

The deal, roughly split with rival Boeing, covers a total of 425 single-aisle jets including 235 Airbus A320neo-family planes as well as 190 Boeing 737 MAX airliners reported by Reuters last month, the sources said, asking not to be named.

The order is also expected to include up to 70 widebody long-haul aircraft including up to 40 Airbus A350s as well as some 20 Boeing 787s and 10 Boeing 777X, the sources said.