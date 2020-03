Aircraft manufacturer Airbus has halted production activities across France and Spain for the next four days as a preventive measure against coronavirus spread.

The European company has the largest share of the current order-book from India with 730 A320neos on order by India's largest airline IndiGo and 144 A320neos by GoAir. In fact, the latest order from India was in 2019 by IndiGo of 300 aircraft.

The company, which has been struggling to keep up with delivery deadlines, has decided to now pause production to implement "strict health and safety measures."

"This will allow sufficient time to implement stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing while improving the efficiency of operations under the new working conditions. In those countries, the Company will also continue to maximise homeworking wherever possible," Airbus said.

It also said that it is working with airlines and suppliers to ensure that there is minimum impact on operations.

It is important to note that the travel advisories and visa restrictions have forced airlines to curtail their network severely. It won't be an exaggeration to say that the airlines will not be able to expand capacity unless the restrictions are eased.

The spread of deadly coronavirus, which emerged for the first time in Wuhan of China, has caused unprecedented disruption across the world, with China, Italy, Iran being worst affected.