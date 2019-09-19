Airbus revises up jet demand, warns of 'lose-lose' tariff war
Updated : September 19, 2019 08:25 AM IST
Airbus warned of the risks of a 'lose-lose' transatlantic tariff war on Wednesday as it raised forecasts for jetliner demand over the next 20 years, led by the new industrial hubs of Asia.
The European planemaker confirmed a continued boom in demand due to the growth of cities and a burgeoning Asian middle class.
Airbus revised up its demand forecast for the industry's most-sold single-aisle jets by 4 percent to 29,720 planes but cut the medium segment including its A330neo by 2 percent to 5,370.
