Airbus signs contract with GMR Group to provide aircraft maintenance training

Airbus has signed a contract with the GMR Group to provide aircraft maintenance training to young aviation engineers. GMR will provide an Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) licensing programme at the GMR School of Aviation in Hyderabad.

The four-year course will include two years of classroom training and a two-year training in maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) followed by Aircraft Type Training. The aviation major will also provide the necessary software and courseware needed as part of technical training material along with training to GMR instructors.

"The partnership with GMR represents a significant deepening of MRO capabilities in India that are required to match the tremendous future demand for such services from the domestic aviation industry," said Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India & South Asia.

"Airbus will continue to contribute to the development of India’s wider aerospace ecosystem, including enhancing its manufacturing and services capabilities through its industrial footprint,” he added.

The programme is all set to commence from this year and will be open to aspirants who have cleared their Higher Secondary Certificate (Class 12) examination with Physics and Mathematics as their main subjects.

Also Read: Air India will now allow pilots to fly until age of 65