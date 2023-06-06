Airbus launches drone pilot training program in India for micro, small drones

The 5-day course, set to begin on June 26, 2023, will be held at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru and will cover both theoretical knowledge and practical flying lessons.

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has introduced a specialised training program for drone pilots in India, aimed at operators of micro and small category drones.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the five-day program, which will begin on June 26, 2023, at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru. This initiative aims to equip aspiring drone pilots with the necessary knowledge and capabilities to excel in the rapidly expanding drone sector.

The training course, tailored for micro and small category drones, will provide a comprehensive curriculum consisting of both theoretical and practical components.

Laurie Alder, Head of Customer Services at Airbus India and South Asia, expressed enthusiasm for the launch, said: "Building on Airbus' growing presence in delivering high quality state-of-the art pilot and maintenance training in India, a broadening of the scope into drone training is a demonstration of our commitment to supporting the upskilling of India's aviation infrastructure development."

"We believe that this course will provide industry-specific skills and knowledge of safe operations of drones to aspiring drone pilots in the country, which will help them develop their career in this rapidly growing industry."

Additionally, DGCA-approved instructors from Airbus will deliver theoretical training on various subjects, including drone regulations, fundamental principles of flight, air traffic control procedures, maintenance, operations, and aerodynamics.

Furthermore, students will receive practical drone flying lessons, which will involve simulator training and hands-on experience at an Airbus approved facility in Bengaluru. Airbus will provide the necessary drones for these practical sessions. Upon successful completion of the course, participants will receive a certificate from Airbus.

To be eligible for the program, candidates must have successfully completed Class 10 and fall between the ages of 18 and 65. Additionally, they must hold a valid Indian passport and provide a medical fitness certificate before commencing the training and operating drones.

"We wholeheartedly welcome Airbus' initiative to launch a drone pilot training program in our country. This step demonstrates Airbus' commitment towards fostering the growth of the drone industry and promoting the safe and responsible use of drones," said Drone Federation of India President Smit Shah.

"Airbus' entry into drone training will contribute to the overall development of the drone ecosystem in India. We express our gratitude to Airbus for recognizing the potential of the Indian drone market and taking proactive steps to further nurture its growth," he added.