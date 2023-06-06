CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
Airbus launches drone pilot training program in India for micro, small drones

By Daanish Anand  Jun 6, 2023 3:21:26 PM IST (Published)

The 5-day course, set to begin on June 26, 2023, will be held at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru and will cover both theoretical knowledge and practical flying lessons.

Aerospace manufacturer Airbus has introduced a specialised training program for drone pilots in India, aimed at operators of micro and small category drones.

With this course, aspiring drone operators will be equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the skies with confidence.
The 5-day course, set to begin on June 26, 2023, will be held at the Airbus Training Centre in Bengaluru and will cover both theoretical knowledge and practical flying lessons.
