Airbus in pact with Airlift Global for chopper emergency ambulance service in India

Aircraft maker Airbus on March 25 said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airlift Global, a company backed by UK-based AUM Capital, to develop helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) and associated air medical service in India.
The MoU was signed at the ongoing Wings India 2022 in Hyderabad by Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters (India and South Asia), said a press release from the plane-manufacturer.
Under the partnership, Airbus and Airlift Global would jointly develop a pilot project integrating air ambulance and medical emergency service for improved healthcare accessibility and connectivity in both urban and rural environments.
About 70 percent of the population in the nation lives in rural areas with limited access to quick and quality healthcare. Helicopters can bridge the gap by both transporting patients from rural areas to equipped hospitals and carrying medical teams to remote areas, the release added.