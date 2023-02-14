Airbus deal will give Air India much needed freshness, say experts

Tata Group-owned Air India will buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus as the airline expands its fleet and operations.

This is the first time in more than 17 years that Air India has placed an aircraft order. It is also the first order placed by the carrier under the ownership of Tata Group.

On Tuesday, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said Air India has signed a letter of intent to acquire 250 aircraft from Airbus. It will include 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

The move has garnered reactions from experts, with Mark Martin, Founder and CEO at Martin Consulting stating that "This deal will give Air India a much-needed product freshness" and "winner here is clearly the Star Alliance members." The long-term prospects for Air India look good, but it remains to be seen if they will balance their orders with Boeing.

The Airbus A350, which is part of the deal, provides 20 percent lower operating costs and 28 percent lower fuel burn, along with lower emissions and a longer range. The first aircraft is expected to become visible in about six months, and Indian travellers can expect to see new aircraft by July-August. However, from an infra perspective, A350 will be required to upgrade maintenance facilities.

Devesh Agarwal, Chief Analyst at Bangalore Aviation, noted that the A350s will allow Air India to fly into the interior of the US, and that the airline's order shows the confidence that the current promoters have. Air India has traditionally considered itself a Boeing customer, with a Boeing fleet. This order represents a compromise as 50 of the 737s were initially earmarked for Chinese carriers. Additionally, many A350s will come out of planes earmarked for Aeroflot, which is now facing sanctions.

Air India has been eyeing the lucrative San Francisco-Bangalore route, but it is uncertain if they will have the appropriate plane for it. With India's growing economy and population, demand for air travel is only going to increase, and the challenge will be keeping up with this demand. "We will need many more airports to handle this additional traffic," Agarwal said.