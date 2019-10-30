Aviation
Airbus cuts aircraft delivery forecast for 2019
Updated : October 30, 2019 06:50 PM IST
The delay in aircraft delivery from Airbus has already forced IndiGo to cut its capacity growth target for the current financial year ending March 31 to 25 percent from 30 percent earlier.
IndiGo, which had 245 aircraft as on September 30, added planes at the rate of three per month between July and September.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more