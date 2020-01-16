Aviation
AirAsia Scam: ED summons top management; Tony Fernandes to appear before agency on Jan 20
Updated : January 16, 2020 10:30 AM IST
The case relates to an alleged violation of norms by directors of the company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations.
In 2018, the CBI had registered a case against Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses.
CNBCTV18.com, in May 2018, reported that AirAsia India engaged Singapore-registered HNR Trading PTE Ltd to assist with lobbying to relax aviation rules.
