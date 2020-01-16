AirAsia Scam: ED summons top management; Tony Fernandes to appear before agency on Jan 20

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned the entire top management of AirAsia in connection with an alleged scam centred on securing permission to fly abroad. Tony Fernandes, AirAsia’s group CEO, is likely to appear before the agency on January 20, reported CNN-News18 on Thursday.

The case relates to an alleged violation of norms by directors of the company for relaxation of 5/20 rules in the aviation sector to get licenses for international operations, as well as a violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) rules.

The 5/20 rule mandates that a company needs five years of experience and 20 aircraft to become eligible for the license.

In 2018, the CBI had registered a case against Tony Fernandes and others over alleged violation of norms for getting international flying licenses.

Fernandes allegedly lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 rule of aviation and change in regulatory policies, the agency had alleged.

AirAsia India (AAIL) had refuted any wrong-doing and said the company was co-operating with all regulators and agencies to present the correct facts.

CNBCTV18.com, in May 2018, reported that AirAsia India engaged Singapore-registered HNR Trading PTE Ltd to assist with lobbying to relax aviation rules.

A week after CNBCTV18.com's report, an examination of company records, legal documents and email correspondence, as well as interviews with three people deeply familiar with the matter, revealed that it was Tony Fernandes, who instructed former AirAsia India CEO Mittu Chandilya to recruit HNR.