Aviation AirAsia Philippines tries PPE suits for cabin crew, no decision on group-wide usage yet Updated : April 29, 2020 06:44 AM IST The customised PPE wear for the cabin crew has been designed by Filipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones. Airlines across the world are taking steps to ensure the safety of their crew members and passengers.