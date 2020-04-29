AirAsia Philippines tries PPE suits for cabin crew, no decision on group-wide usage yet

AirAsia Philippines has launched a customised personal protective equipment as a uniform for its cabin crew as part of a trial run and is assessing whether a group-wide usage of PPEs for cabin crew will be possible for the airline.

"AirAsia Philippines initiated a trial run of a customized PPE design. It was first used in a recent recovery flight and a further assessment of the design is underway," an AirAsia India spokesperson said.

AirAsia India is a joint venture between Tata sons and AirAsia Berhad. The budget carrier controls about 7% marker share in the domestic aviation market.

The customised PPE wear for the cabin crew has been designed by Filipino fashion designer Puey Quiñones. Calling the PPE wear the "new normal", Puey Quiñones said on his social media platform of Instagram that the airline has launched PPEs to protect its cabin crew.

It is not clear if the airline will finalise the PPE as a uniform for its cabin crew. However, gloves and masks will be worn by the cabin crew.

Airlines across the world are taking steps to ensure the safety of their crew members and passengers. Since an aircraft has a limited space for social distancing, airlines are opting for more disciplined usage of safety equipment such as gloves, masks to ensure hygiene.

US-based airline JetBlue has made it compulsory for its passengers to wear face masks during the entire travel journey, Indian airlines are also in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure in consultation with the government regarding flying rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, Malaysia-based AirAsia Berhad, the parent organisation of AirAsia Philippines, has also decided to make masks compulsory for passengers and has said that it will deny boarding to passengers if they travel without a mask.

Calling it the passenger's responsibility to ensure his or her eligibility to travel, the airline said that all AirAsia guests will be required to bring their own mask and wear it properly before, during and after the flight, including during check-in and bag collection.

"Guests without a mask will be denied boarding," AirAsia said in a statement.

Further, the airline has decided to allow only one piece of cabin baggage for each guest to facilitate social distancing and minimise physical contact while boarding and disembarkation. Passengers are advised to reach airport early, preferably 3 hours before departure to allow for enough time for all the necessary processes to take place.

Every night stop, aircraft is undergoing a thorough 2-hour cleaning process and the cabin area will be disinfected via aerosol spraying before departure of all domestic and international flights, the airline said.

Before boarding the flight, temperature screening will take place at different checkpoints, including boarding gates and cabin crew will also go through temperature checks after every shift.

The airline is also trying to encourage contactless web and mobile check-in to reduce surface and physical contact in check-in and boarding processes.

Temperature checks will occur before arrival to destinations where temperature screening is mandatory and thermal screening will also take place upon arrival.